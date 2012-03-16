FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-GasLog sees IPO priced at $16-$18/shr
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-GasLog sees IPO priced at $16-$18/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - LNG carrier operator GasLog Ltd said it expects to offer 23.5 million shares in its initial public offering priced between $16 to $18 apiece.

The Monaco-based company had filed with U.S. regulators in January for an IPO of up to $350 million.

At the midpoint of the expected price range, the midstream gas company will raise about $400 million from the offering.

GasLog, which currently operates 14 LNG carriers, will use the proceeds from the IPO to make the remaining installment payments on its eight new LNG carrier construction contracts.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and UBS are lead underwriters to the offering.

The company’s shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLOG.”

