UPDATE 1-GasLog profit beats Street on higher vessel utilization
May 17, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-GasLog profit beats Street on higher vessel utilization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - GasLog Ltd, which went public two months ago, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on higher utilization at its two-ship fleet, but forecast lower profit for the full year.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier operator said it expects general and administrative expenses to grow faster than revenue in 2012 as its new ships will be delivered only in 2013.

Monaco-based GasLog’s fleet consists of 10 wholly-owned LNG carriers, including two ships delivered in 2010 and eight on order.

First-quarter profit fell to $2.2 million, or 6 cents a share, from $5.0 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $16.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 3 cents a share on revenue of $18.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GasLog shares, which have lost 11 percent of their value in the last two months, closed at $11.02 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

