Gas Natural to price 500 mln euro 4-year bond, midswaps +335 bps

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Spanish gas company Gas Natural was pricing on Tuesday a four-year 500 million euro bond at mid-swaps plus 335 basis points, according to IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

The company, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, started marketing the paper with initial price thoughts in the area of 345 basis points over mid-swaps shortly before 0830 GMT, IFR reported.

The banks handling the sale are Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Mitsubishi and Societe Generale.

The Spanish utility was last in the market in mid-September with a 7-year benchmark bond, which priced at mid-swaps plus 465 basis points on about 4.5 billion euros of demand. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Mark Potter)