Spain's Gas Natural raises 250 million Swiss francs in 2019 bond

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Gas Natural raised 250 million Swiss francs ($274 million) on Monday through a six-year bond at 163 basis points over mid-swaps, Reuters news and analysis service IFR reported.

Several Spanish corporates have tapped the markets this month as investor sentiment improves towards struggling euro zone economies.

Last year, they were largely shut out of international debt markets as investors worried over their exposure to a battered domestic economy.