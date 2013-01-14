FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Gas Natural raises 250 million Swiss francs in 2019 bond
January 14, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Gas Natural raises 250 million Swiss francs in 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Gas Natural raised 250 million Swiss francs ($274 million) on Monday through a six-year bond at 163 basis points over mid-swaps, Reuters news and analysis service IFR reported.

Several Spanish corporates have tapped the markets this month as investor sentiment improves towards struggling euro zone economies.

Last year, they were largely shut out of international debt markets as investors worried over their exposure to a battered domestic economy.

$1 = 0.9123 Swiss francs Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Mark Potter

