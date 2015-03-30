FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Gas Natural says Kuwait's KIA to invest in its overseas unit
March 30, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Gas Natural says Kuwait's KIA to invest in its overseas unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - Spanish energy group Gas Natural said on Monday it was teaming up with sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to develop its international business through its Global Power Generation (GPG) subsidiary.

Gas Natural said the Kuwaiti group would subscribe to a $550 million capital hike at GPG and take a 25 percent stake in the unit, which it created last October as part of its plans to grow overseas.

These include, in the medium term, building an additional 5 Gigawatts in generation capacity, mainly in markets such as Latin America and Asia, Gas Natural added in a statement.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Robert Hetz

