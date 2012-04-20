FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas Natural eyes Sonatrach deal for Medgaz stake
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 20, 2012

Gas Natural eyes Sonatrach deal for Medgaz stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, April 20 (Reuters) - Gas Natural expects to reach an agreement with Algerian state-owned gas firm Sonatrach to buy a stake in the Algeria-Spain Medgaz pipeline, the Spanish utility’s chief executive said on Friday.

“Negotiations are progressing and we’re confident of reaching an agreement,” Chief Executive Rafael Villaseca said.

Villaseca reiterated Gas Natural’s earning targets for 2012 but said the company may study “updating” its targets for 2014.

Gas Natural is targeting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 5.0 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in 2012 and net profit of about 1.5 billion euros, but some analysts have put the target into question given regulatory changes and a difficult operating environment. ($1 = 0.7609 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)

