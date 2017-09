LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Deliveries of Low-Sulphur Gasoil for June declined from the previous month to 370,200 tonnes, or 3,702 lots, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Friday.

The contract expired at $457 a tonne, up from $417.50 a tonne at May’s expiry, when deliveries reached 386,600 tonnes. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)