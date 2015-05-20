FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. motorists continue driving surge in March
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 20, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. motorists continue driving surge in March

Jarrett Renshaw

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove a record number of miles in March, continuing a surprising road renaissance that has now spanned more than a year, newly released U.S. government data shows.

Motorists logged 261.7 billion miles on U.S. roadways in March, the most ever for the month and a 3.9 percent bump over the year-ago month, according to data released Wednesday by the Federal Highway Administration.

March marks the 13th consecutive month of year-on-year growth.

The surge in vehicle miles traveled comes amid a growing U.S. economy and a drop in U.S. gasoline prices, which averaged $2.40 per gallon in March, about $1 dollar cheaper than the year prior.

Americans’ driving habits are watched closely by oil traders, since U.S. gasoline demand accounts for about one-tenth of global oil demand. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.