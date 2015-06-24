FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. motorists set record for driving in April
June 24, 2015

U.S. motorists set record for driving in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove a record number of miles in April, as a resurgence in road travel that has lasted over a year shows no signs of easing, a U.S. government data showed on Wednesday.

Americans logged 267.9 billion miles on U.S. roads in April, the highest for the month on records going back to 1990s and up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, data released by the Federal Highway Administration said.

That's the 14th consecutive month of year-on-year growth. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

