N. Europe gasoline at record premium over south

* June swap prices in north at record premium to Mediterranean

* Motorists likely to feel pain of higher wholesale prices

By Jessica Donati

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale market prices suggest north Europe’s motorists may soon be paying a record amount more for gasoline than those in much of the south, in a summer trend exaggerated by the unexpected closure of a refinery near London.

“If the wholesale market is trading at a higher price, it is obvious that consumers will be paying higher prices as well,” said Pieter Kulsen, an independent Dutch oil analyst.

The Netherlands currently has highest retail gasoline price before tax, topping Europe’s Energy Portal table of 27 countries. Britain is sixth, although it falls to ninth most expensive after tax.

Consumers in the north now face more pain as the premium paid for wholesale gasoline in Europe’s northern trading hub on Friday hit a record $26 a tonne over the south in the swaps market for June.

Greece, Spain and Italy have seen big falls in refined oil products demand as unemployment has spiked and business activity atrophied.

One reason for higher prices is the summer driving season, when demand peaks in the United States, is just getting under way and it pays exporters to send gasoline there from Europe.

“The arbitrage window (how profitable it is to export gasoline from Europe to the U.S.) has been widening quite a lot in the last few days, so we are going see more exports,” a gasoline trader said.

Against this backdrop the Coryton refinery is now due to shut because its owner, Swiss group Petroplus, has failed unexpectedly to find a buyer after filing for insolvency in December and cannot keep it in operation any longer.

The British government has reassured the public the shutdown will not cause shortages because Europe has enough spare capacity to fill in for the loss of the plant’s output.

But the timing of the closure has added pressure on wholesale prices ahead of the seasonal peak in demand, as motorists take to the roads for the summer holidays both in Europe and the United States.

One gasoline broker said the north’s premium to the south was unprecedented and due to a combination of supply and demand as well as a market structure in which crude and therefore gasoline prices for nearby delivery are much more expensive than for delivery later in the year.

This discourages end users from holding fuel in storage and makes them more vulnerable to short-term changes in demand.

“The premium has never been as wide as it is now,” the broker said, referring to the higher prices in northern countries.

The difference is marked not only in swaps but in the spot market for gasoline for delivery in the days ahead.

Physical gasoline prices have traded at wide differentials between north and south of more than $40 a tonne this week, with northern prices trading in the region of $950 a tonne.

Traders were reluctant to predict exactly how much of this will be reflected at the petrol pump as the retail prices are shaped by other factors and because the wholesale market is vulnerable to swings.

The UK government is likely to come under increasing pressure to take action to save the Coryton refinery, which was one of the Petroplus group’s most profitable assets and had been widely expected to survive as a refinery.

Workers are planning demonstrations on Monday to urge the government to step in to save the plant, a union representative told Reuters on Friday, in a move which could disrupt fuel supply from the site.

Coryton has a capacity to process about 175,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 65,000 bpd of other feedstocks. It employs about 900 people including contractors.