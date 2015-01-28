FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures jump as gasoline inventories drop
January 28, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures jump as gasoline inventories drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. front-month February RBOB gasoline futures rose sharply on Wednesday after weekly government data from the Energy Information Administration showed gasoline inventories fell 2.6 million barrels last week, against expectations for a small build.

The price rise for gasoline futures came as crude oil futures were under pressure amid rising inventories.

U.S. February RBOB gasoline was up 1.75 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $1.3676 a gallon at 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT), having reached $1.3787 intraday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

