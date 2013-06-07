FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Gasoline-India's BPCL, IOC buy to fill supply shortage
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 7, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Gasoline-India's BPCL, IOC buy to fill supply shortage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd(BPCL) have bought a total 47,000 tonnes of gasoline as they seek to plug a supply shortage caused by firm demand amid plant outages, traders said on Friday.

IOC bought two cargoes comprising 15,000 tonnes for June 22-24 arrival at Paradip/Haldia and 7,000 tonnes for June 20 to July 1 arrival at Kandla.

The seller of the IOC cargoes was an oil major, at premiums estimated at an average of $7 to $8 a barrel to IOC’s formula on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the traders said.

BPCL bought 25,000 tonnes of gasoline for June 18-22 arrival at Kochi from Vitol at a premium of about $7 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a C&F basis.

India has seen tighter supplies as summer holiday demand hit just after Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and BPCL had each had to shut a crude unit at a refinery due to fire.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp (MRPL) and IOC had refineries under maintenance, which was adding to the supply strain.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.