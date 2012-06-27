FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Gasoline-India HPCL seeks gasoline for July
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

Asia Gasoline-India HPCL seeks gasoline for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) is seeking up to 35,000 tonnes of gasoline to meet strong domestic demand, traders said on Wednesday.

The state-owned refiner does not regularly import gasoline.

HPCL is now seeking 22,000 tonnes of Euro III grade gasoline and/or 13,000 tonnes of Euro IV grade for July 15-22 arrival at Mundra port in a tender closing on June 28, they said.

Offers are to stay valid until June 29.

“HPCL has not bought gasoline recently. But it’s the school holidays in India, and this is usually the peak demand season,” said a trader.

HPCL may have tried importing gasoline last month but it could have failed in securing cargoes, traders added. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

