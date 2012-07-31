Asia Gasoline-India's HPCL buys more

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has bought additional gasoline for August delivery as it may likely be trying to plug a supply gap caused by refinery maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.

HPCL bought a medium-range size cargo of 92-octane gasoline for first-half August arrival at Vizag, likely from Gunvor, at premiums slightly below $10 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) traders said.

HPCL had earlier bought about 35,000 tonnes of gasoline for early August arrival at Mundra at premiums of $7.00-$8.00 a barrel on a C&F basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anand Basu)