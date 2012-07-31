FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Gasoline-India's HPCL buys more
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 31, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Gasoline-India's HPCL buys more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has bought additional gasoline for August delivery as it may likely be trying to plug a supply gap caused by refinery maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.

HPCL bought a medium-range size cargo of 92-octane gasoline for first-half August arrival at Vizag, likely from Gunvor, at premiums slightly below $10 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) traders said.

HPCL had earlier bought about 35,000 tonnes of gasoline for early August arrival at Mundra at premiums of $7.00-$8.00 a barrel on a C&F basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.