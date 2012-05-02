FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Gasoline-Indian Reliance sells late May cargo
May 2, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Gasoline-Indian Reliance sells late May cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance has sold 55,000 tonnes of gasoline for late May loading from Sikka at premiums of about $1.50-$1.60 a barrel to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, which traders said on Wednesday was considered high as supplies rise.

The cargo grade meets U.S. specifications, traders said, and the buyer could be an oil major.

“But the East-West gasoline arbitrage window is currently shut. So the cargo will likely be distributed within Asia,” said a trader.

Demand for gasoline in Asia has been relatively healthy but supplies are increasing as refinery units owned by South Korea’s GS Caltex and SK Energy and China’s WEPEC have resumed operations following planned maintenance.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng

