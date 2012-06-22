Indonesia Pertamina buys Q3 gasoline at higher price

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Pertamina has completed talks to buy 88-octane gasoline for third quarter delivery at a discount of about 80 cents to $1.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Friday.

The price was higher than what it had paid for the same grade for second-quarter delivery at a discount of around $1.60 a barrel on a FOB basis.

The total volumes for third quarter delivery were not immediately clear, but Pertamina has already indicated it needed around 8.7 million barrels of gasoline imports next month, down by about 3.3 percent from June. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kim Coghill)