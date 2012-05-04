L.A. gasoline falls on BP restart expected by mid-May -trade

HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell 12 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on expectations BP Plc’s 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, Washington, will restart by mid-May, traders said.

BP’s Cherry Point Refinery has been shut since a February fire on the plant’s central crude distillation unit. A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations on Friday.

Gasoline blended to meet California’s strict environmental standards sold at 27 cents a gallon on top of June NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Friday in the Los Angeles market, down from the last trade on Thursday at 39 cents a gallon over the NYMEX.