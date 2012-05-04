FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L.A. gasoline falls on BP restart expected by mid-May -trade
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

L.A. gasoline falls on BP restart expected by mid-May -trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell 12 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on expectations BP Plc’s 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, Washington, will restart by mid-May, traders said.

BP’s Cherry Point Refinery has been shut since a February fire on the plant’s central crude distillation unit. A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations on Friday.

Gasoline blended to meet California’s strict environmental standards sold at 27 cents a gallon on top of June NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Friday in the Los Angeles market, down from the last trade on Thursday at 39 cents a gallon over the NYMEX.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.