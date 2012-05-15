FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L.A. spot gasoline plummets on BP restart -trade
May 15, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

L.A. spot gasoline plummets on BP restart -trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market plummeted 27.5 cents on Tuesday as BP Plc continued restarting its 225,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington refinery, traders said.

The refinery had halted the restart late last week and resumed the restart Monday. The plant was shut by a crude distillation unit fire in February and remained out of production for nearly three months.

Gasoline blended to meet California’s strict environmental standards sold down to 26-cent premium on top of June NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Tuesday in the Los Angeles market, traders said.

