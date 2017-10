NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday said inventories of N-grade gasoline in the central and northern tiers of its Midwest system are “below normal.”

The company will place certain terminals in these tiers of the system on allocation at noon on Friday because of the low level of stocks, said spokesman Bruce Heine.

Magellan has adequate stocks of V-grade gasoline, which can be blended with ethanol to form 87-Octane gasoline, Heine added.