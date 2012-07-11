FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil/Gasoline-Pakistan seeks 1.06 mln T
July 11, 2012 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil/Gasoline-Pakistan seeks 1.06 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil is seeking
a total of 1.06 million tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for
August to October arrival at the port of Karachi in a tender
closing on July 24, the company said on its website.
    For gasoline, PSO is seeking one cargo for August, four for
September and two for October, all of which come to 245,000
tonnes. 
    Pakistan imported an average of 110,000 tonnes of 87-octane
gasoline a month between January and July this year. 
    It recently bought another 35,000 tonnes of gasoline for
mid-July to August arrival from Glencore at premiums of close to
$128 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes. 
    This was down from a record-high premium of $249.40 a tonne
it paid to Vitol for a mid-June cargo. 
    As for fuel oil, it is seeking eight 65,000-tonne cargoes of
high sulphur grade of 180 centistoke for the three-month period
and three 55,000-tonne of low sulphur grade of 170 centistoke
for September to October. 
    It has an outstanding tender to import 2 million tonnes for
a 12-month period, likely to begin in August. 
    
Table: Tender details; cargo size in tonnes
Products Quantity     Cargo Size     Arrival Dates    
HSFO       8         65,000        16 Aug to 31 Oct    Firm
HSFO       2         65,000        Sept to Oct 2012    Optional
LSFO     2          55,000        Sept to Oct 2012    Firm
LSFO     1          55,000        October'2012          
Optional

Gasoline 1         35,000        August'2012        Firm
Gasoline 4         35,000        September'2012    Firm
Gasoline 2        35,000        October'2012        Optional
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Lee Yen Nee)

