Asia Fuel Oil/Gasoline-Pakistan seeks 1.06 mln T

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil is seeking a total of 1.06 million tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for August to October arrival at the port of Karachi in a tender closing on July 24, the company said on its website. For gasoline, PSO is seeking one cargo for August, four for September and two for October, all of which come to 245,000 tonnes. Pakistan imported an average of 110,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline a month between January and July this year. It recently bought another 35,000 tonnes of gasoline for mid-July to August arrival from Glencore at premiums of close to $128 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes. This was down from a record-high premium of $249.40 a tonne it paid to Vitol for a mid-June cargo. As for fuel oil, it is seeking eight 65,000-tonne cargoes of high sulphur grade of 180 centistoke for the three-month period and three 55,000-tonne of low sulphur grade of 170 centistoke for September to October. It has an outstanding tender to import 2 million tonnes for a 12-month period, likely to begin in August. Table: Tender details; cargo size in tonnes Products Quantity Cargo Size Arrival Dates HSFO 8 65,000 16 Aug to 31 Oct Firm HSFO 2 65,000 Sept to Oct 2012 Optional LSFO 2 55,000 Sept to Oct 2012 Firm LSFO 1 55,000 October'2012 Optional Gasoline 1 35,000 August'2012 Firm Gasoline 4 35,000 September'2012 Firm Gasoline 2 35,000 October'2012 Optional (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Lee Yen Nee)