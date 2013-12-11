U.S. gasoline futures fall to session low after EIA data

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline futures fell to a session low after U.S. government data showed an inventory build much higher than analysts’ expectations.

U.S gasoline inventories rose by 6.7 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday, compared with the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million barrel build.

Prices fell by 1.59 cents to a session low of $2.6420 a gallon, within a fraction of a cent of the 50-day moving average of $2.6419, after the data were released. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)