US gasoline shortage boosts prices to late August record -AAA

* US average pump price sets Aug. 20 record at $3.72/gallon

* July fire at BP refinery began gasoline price surge

* Fire at Chevron San Francisco-area refinery made supplies tighter

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The average price of gasoline at U.S. pumping stations has hit the highest level on record for Aug. 20 at $3.72 a gallon due to a domestic supply shortage, travel group AAA said on Monday.

The steady rise in U.S. crude and European Brent prices since early July initially fueled the rise in gasoline prices but the focus has since shifted to ailing refineries in the U.S. Midwest and the West Coast that are to blame for higher costs, said Avery Ash, a AAA spokesman.

“Rising crude prices were the primary impetus for the high gasoline prices,” Ash said attributing the rise in oil prices to sanctions on Iran and mixed economic signals.

“But in late July and early August, domestic supply issues came into play,” he added.

Gasoline prices began to surge after a late July fire at BP Plc.’s 337,000 barrels-per-day plant in Whiting, Indiana, the largest oil refinery in the Midwest.

Then a Canadian crude oil pipeline, which supplies refiners near Chicago, was shut down simultaneously with the outage of a gasoline-making unit at Citgo Petroleum’s 167,000 bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois, adding to the supply squeeze, Ash said.

A mid-August fire at Chevron’s San Francisco-area refinery made matters worse. The 245,000 bpd plant, which produces California’s expensive brand of gasoline, may remain shut for six months, according to experts.

With such issues at hand, AAA expects the national average to remain at current levels for the next few weeks or longer.

Consumers are getting bit at the pump and this has become a concern only a few months before the U.S. presidential election.

The White House is “dusting off” plans to possibly tap the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, although it faces stiff resistance from allies and the International Energy Agency. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)