Asia Gasoline-Taiwan CPC aims to start unit in end Oct

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC Corp aims to start up a new 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin refinery in end October after a few rounds of delays, traders said on Monday.

The government-owned refinery initially expected to start the unit in July, but the plan was postponed a few times.

“The target now is to start the unit in end-October. But this timing is also not definite. CPC had encountered some mechanical issues when they were doing a test-run of the unit recently,” a trader said.

The extended delay has caused CPC to lose out on cashing in on the recent strong gasoline prices caused by peak demand in Indonesia and a near two-week shutdown of Vietnam’s only refinery in early August. The 135,000 bpd Dung Quat refinery restarted operations in mid-August.

CPC is also aiming to restart a 30,000 bpd residue desulphurizer unit at the Talin refinery around end of next month after maintenance work at the unit triggered an explosion. earlier.

In addition to the 300,000-bpd refinery in Talin, CPC operates a 220,000-bpd facility in Kaohsiung and a 200,000-bpd plant in Taoyuan. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.reuters.com@reuters.net)