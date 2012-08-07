Taiwan's Formosa sells spot gasoline after 5-month absence

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has sold 250,000 barrels of 93-octane grade gasoline in the spot market after an absence of five months due to refinery units outages and maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.

The cargo, scheduled for Sept. 11-15 loading from Mailiao, was sold at a premium of about $2.00 a barrel to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It had skipped spot gasoline exports for May-August following maintenance and steam leaks at its gasoline-making units, or residual fluid catalytic crackers (RFCCs).

Formosa operates two RFCCs with capacity at 84,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Asia’s fifth largest refinery with a 540,000 bpd plant in Mailiao usually exports on average of 250,000 barrels of gasoline a month on a spot basis.

But it had also skipped spot exports in January and February this year due to an extended shutdown of one of its RFCCs. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)