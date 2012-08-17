Asia Gasoline-Taiwan's Formosa restores volumes

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has sold a second spot gasoline cargo for September, traders said on Friday, restoring overall trade volume back to normal levels after a series of outages and maintenance work at its refinery units.

Asia’s fifth largest refinery has sold around 250,000 barrels of 93-octane gasoline this week for second-half September lifting from Mailiao port, but details of the price levels and buyer were not known.

“They are sold out for September where spot gasoline cargoes are concerned and may also have two spot cargoes for October,” said a trader.

This latest spot sale came slightly more than a week after it had sold 250,000 barrels of the same grade, but for first-half September loading at premiums of about $2 a barrel to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Formosa had stopped all spot gasoline sales from May-August as its residual fluid catalytic crackers were either under maintenance or had to be shut due to outages.

Most of its refinery units, with the exception of a base-oil unit which is under planned maintenance, are up and running.

Throughput at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant is expected to increase 5.5 percentage points to 92.5 percent in September versus this month.

It usually exports 1.78 million barrels to 2.0 million barrels of gasoline a month on a spot and contract basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)