Asia Gasoline-Thailand buys 30,000 T spot in rare move
February 6, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Gasoline-Thailand buys 30,000 T spot in rare move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand is importing 30,000 tonnes of spot gasoline for February in an unusual move as Star Petroleum Refinery Pcl (SPRC) is preparing to shut its plant for maintenance next week, trading and industry sources said on Thursday.

Industry sources added that European trading house Trafigura has done the deal for the cargo to be lifted around Feb. 8 from Singapore with PTT, which has a trading office in Singapore.

Price details were not available.

Traders said there will likely be more fresh demand from Thailand but the volumes may be small and not sufficient to boost sentiment for now due to ample supplies.

Singapore onshore light distillates stocks, for instance, were at a four-week high of 12.553 million barrels in the week to Feb. 5, official data showed.

Star Petroleum, a joint venture between Chevron Corp and PTT Pcl is to shut its 155,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Map Ta Phut for a 40-day maintenance starting in the week of Feb. 10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
