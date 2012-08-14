FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Asian gasoline cargo moving to U.S. on Chevron outage-traders
August 14, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

N.Asian gasoline cargo moving to U.S. on Chevron outage-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A Western trader is moving at least one gasoline cargo from North Asia to the U.S. West Coast (USWC) to plug a supply gap after a fire shut down the crude distillation unit at Chevron’s Richmond, California refinery, three traders said on Tuesday.

The refinery is California’s second-largest.

It is currently uneconomical to move Asian barrels to the USWC as supplies are tight, but traders said this reduction in Asian supplies should ease in a few days after a plant that was shut down in Vietnam resumes operations.

