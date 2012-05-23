FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portland gasoline climbs $1.10 over NYMEX -trade
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Portland gasoline climbs $1.10 over NYMEX -trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Unleaded gasoline climbed to
$1.10 a gallon over the price for NYMEX RBOB gasoline Wednesday
in the Portland, Oregon, spot market on rumors of a problem with
the restart of BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.	
    Also lifting prices in West Coast spot markets was a 1.186-
million barrel drop in West Coast gasoline inventory last week,
according to a report released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.	
    Gasoline traded in Portland on Tuesday at 51 cents over
NYMEX RBOB.

