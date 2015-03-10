FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draegerwerk agrees to buy Norwegian gas sensor maker GasSecure
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 10, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Draegerwerk agrees to buy Norwegian gas sensor maker GasSecure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German medical technology group Draegerwerk said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy GasSecure, a Norwegian maker of wireless gas detectors, for between 55 million and 60 million euros ($59.2-64.6 million).

Draegerwerk said it was buying the shares from venture capital companies and GasSecure employees.

It said GasSecure’s wireless technology, geared among other toward the oil and gas sectors, had advantages over competitors’ products which it said still relied on wireless data transfer and needed a conventional power supply connected with wires due to the relatively high energy consumption of optical sensors.

$1 = 0.9294 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.