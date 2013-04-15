FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway delays gas transport tariff proposal after funds' outcry
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
April 15, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Norway delays gas transport tariff proposal after funds' outcry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 15 (Reuters) - Norway is delaying the decision to reduce natural gas transport tariffs for new gas contracts, a senior official told Reuters on Monday, accepting a key demand by critics of the proposal.

“We need more time to make a decision ... until July 1,” Erik Johnsen, deputy director-general of the Norwegian oil and gas ministry, said in an interview.

The policy, first announced in January and due to be implemented on May 1 was criticised by several partners in the system, called Gassled.

These partners represent several international investments funds, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Canadian Pension Fund, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS and France’s Caisse des Depots.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.