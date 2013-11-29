FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Norway's oil minister met Thursday with aggrieved Gassled partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Norwegian oil and energy minister met on Thursday with representatives of a group of international investors who want Oslo to repeal a controversial decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“The oil minister had a meeting with the partners in Gassled. It was the partners who want the policy changed. It was on Thursday. The meeting was set up on the initiative of the partners,” Haakon Smith-Isaksen told Reuters. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

