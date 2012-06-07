FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gasunie eyes tie-up with Belgium's Fluxys-paper
June 7, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Gasunie eyes tie-up with Belgium's Fluxys-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - Dutch state gas grid operator Gasunie is looking at merging its gas network with Belgian peer Fluxys in a bid to bring down prices and increase gas flows, its chief executive told a Belgian newspaper for an article published on Thursday.

“If the Belgian and Dutch gas markets are merged, it becomes a big magnet that draws everything to itself,” Gasunie Chief Executive Paul van Gelder told De Tijd on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference in Malaysia.

“If we can attract more gas, that is good for gas traders in our region and, ultimately, for the consumer, who can count on lower prices and better security of supply.”

It builds on a commitment the two companies made in April last year to increase cross-border cooperation.

Belgium suffers from some of the highest energy prices in Europe, and the European Commission called on it to curb rising prices by fostering more competition as part of its country-specific recommendations issued last month. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Mark Potter)

