Gasunie eyes pension funds for gas grid investment

* Investment in aging infrastructure, new connections needed

* Gasunie seeks to expand its European network

AMSTERDAM, April 18 (Reuters) - Gasunie has turned to German and Dutch pension funds to find up to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) it needs to upgrade its gas pipeline infrastructure over the next four years, the Dutch state-owned gas grid operator’s chief executive said.

“We are looking at substantial investments,” Paul van Gelder told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Wednesday. “We have to connect (the grid) and we have to take care of aging infrastructure.”

He said larger pension funds were interested in investing in infrastructure because it gives a stable return and provides some protection from inflation.

Gasunie operates one of the largest high-pressure gas pipeline grids in Europe, spanning over 15,000 kilometres of pipeline in the Netherlands and northern Germany.

“In the past we had difficulties to get large Dutch pension funds such as PGGM interested in infrastructure investments. Nowadays they are much more open to it,” van Gelder said.

Gasunie is one of the shareholders in the Nord Stream pipeline project to take Russian gas to Europe via northern Germany. It also has a 60 percent stake in the BBL pipeline taking gas from the Netherlands to Britain, with Fluxys and E.ON Ruhrgas holding 20 percent each.

Together with Dutch storage firm Vopak, it invested in the first Dutch liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest.

Van Gelder said Gasunie was looking to expand its European network but declined to comment if it was among six bidders for German group E.ON’s gas distribution network, a deal estimated at 3 billion euros.

The network was deemed of high strategic importance for countries such as Belgium, France and Italy seeking to secure gas supplies from Russia as the Nord Stream pipeline under development would directly connect Russia to Germany.

The Dutch government said last June it planned to privatise state power and gas grid operators, possibly as early as 2013, to raise funds to upgrade their networks. ($1=0.7610 euros) (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mike Nesbit)