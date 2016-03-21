CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Caterer Gategroup keeps van Kesteren in partial nod to hedge funds

(Corrects share price close in 4th paragraph)

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Airline caterer Gategroup on Monday renominated a board member it had sought to oust and said its chairman would quit next year, handing partial victory to hedge funds pushing for a leadership shake-up and change of strategy.

Director Gerard van Kesteren, a former Kuehne & Nagel finance chief, will be proposed for re-election along with all other board members, a reversal of Gategroup’s original plan to kick him off the panel.

Andreas Schmid, Gategroup’s chairman since 2009, said he would leave in 2017. Hedge funds RBR Capital Advisors and Cologny Advisors had urged him to quit now, a demand they reiterated on Monday.

The Swiss group’s shares closed up 1.8 Swiss francs, or 4.4 percent.

The funds, which together own an 11 percent stake in the company worth 110 million Swiss franc ($113.4 million), have sought to force Schmid out while keeping van Kesteren as Gategroup swung to a 63.4 million franc loss last year.

RBR Capital Advisors founder Rudolf Bohli, who contends Gategroup is focusing too much on acquisitions and not enough on cost-cutting, has said Schmid’s memberships on the boards of eight different companies or groups including Airport Zurich have undermined his decision-making independence.

RBR and Cologny said they are still convinced Schmid still must go this year.

“We do not believe that after eight years of mediocre performance and weak corporate governance Chairman Andreas Schmid should be re-elected even for one year,” they wrote in a statement late Monday.

Gategroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gategroup, which competes with Lufthansa’s Sky Chefs unit and Austria’s Do & Co., earlier said in a statement that it no longer wanted to force van Kesteren off the board because differences “have been resolved through intensive and constructive dialogue”.

Van Kesteren said on Monday he supported the plan.

“The group now needs an aligned leadership and to be able to work without distraction,” van Kesteren said in a statement sent out by the company.