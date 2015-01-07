BRIEF-Gategroup Holding announces additional business renewal with Delta Air Lines

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Announces additional business renewal with Delta Air Lines

* Agreement with Delta covers contract extensions for airline catering and related services provided by Gategroup’s airline solutions business and extensions for global distribution services

* Says in total renewal represents an average annual revenue of approximately 200 million Swiss francs ($198 million) through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0113 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)