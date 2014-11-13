BRIEF-Gategroup Holding says Q3 profit up 58.5 pct to CHF 37.1 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Says total reported revenue of 828.9 million Swiss francs for Q3 (+1.6 pct versus Q3 previous year) and 2,252.6 million Swiss francs for first three quarters (-1.2 pct versus first three quarters 2013)

* Profit for Q3 up 58.5 pct to 37.1 million Swiss francs (2013: 23.4 million Swiss francs), and tripled to 30.6 million Swiss francs for first three quarters (2013:10.7 million Swiss francs)

* Full year 2014 outlook confirmed with EBITDA margin of 5.6 pct to 6.2 pct

* EBITDA of 128.6 million Swiss francs (5.7 pct) in first three quarters of 2014 compared to 127.6 million Swiss francs (5.6 pct) in previous year

* Sees FY 2014 revenues to be flat reflecting expected currency movements and portfolio adjustments

* Expects forward organic growth of 3-4 pct on a constant currency basis in FY

* Confirms its mid-term plan objectives of EBITDA range of 7.5 pct to 8.5 pct by 2017