FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harris sees HNA offer for Gategroup as 'reasonable' -paper
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Harris sees HNA offer for Gategroup as 'reasonable' -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese group HNA’s takeover offer of 53 Swiss francs per share for airline catering company Gategroup is reasonable, a senior official at Gategroup stakeholder Harris Associates told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

“We haven’t made a definitive decision yet. All I can say is I find the price reasonable,” said David Herro, Harris Associates’ chief investment Officer for international shares when asked if Harris would tender its shares.

Chinese conglomerate HNA stepped up its global expansion this week by agreeing an all-cash deal to buy Gategroup for $1.5 billion, a price that hedge fund shareholder RBR Capital Advisors criticised as too low.

The stock closed on Tuesday at 52.00 francs.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.