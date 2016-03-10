FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / in 2 years

Airline caterer Gategroup serves up loss amid shareholder revolt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Gategroup slid to a full-year loss in 2015 as the airline caterer was hit by the strong Swiss franc and restructuring charges, amid pressure from large shareholders to swap out board members with fresh directors.

Zurich-based Gategroup posted a loss attributable to shareholders of 63.4 million Swiss francs ($63.55 million), off its 2014 profit of 40.8 million francs, the company said on Thursday.

Gategroup shareholders Cologny Advisors and RBR Capital Advisors, which together own 11 percent of the company, have upped pressure by demanding new board members and strategic changes.

Otherwise, the hedge funds contend, Gategroup could face the same fate as its former parent, Swissair, which collapsed more than a decade ago. ($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates

