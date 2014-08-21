FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gategroup reports Q2 total revenue up by 2.6% to CHF 799.7 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 21, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gategroup reports Q2 total revenue up by 2.6% to CHF 799.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG : * Confirms outlook on improved Q2 results * Says total revenue at constant currency up by 2.6% to CHF 799.7 million for

Q2 and 2.7% up to CHF 1,505.6 million for H1 * Says full year 2014 outlook confirmed with an EBITDA margin of 5.6% to 6.2% * Says EBITDA margin of 5.6% for Q2 compared to 5.3% in previous year and 4.3%

for H1, unchanged compared to previous year * Says EBITDA was CHF 42.6 million in Q2 and compared to an EBITDA of CHF 41.5

million in Q2 2013 * Says EBITDA of CHF 60.6 million in H1 2014 compared to CHF 62.6 million in H1

2013 * Says net loss reported for the period of CHF 6.5 million, substantially lower

than previous year (CHF 12.7 million net loss) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

