FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gatehouse Bank, Sigma Capital JV to build 6,600 UK rental homes
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Gatehouse Bank, Sigma Capital JV to build 6,600 UK rental homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Residential developer Sigma Capital has formed a 700 million pound ($1.14 billion) joint venture with London-based, Shariah compliant Gatehouse Bank to build up to 6,600 private rental homes in Britain.

The companies said on Thursday the joint venture would initially build 2,000 new homes in north-west England, with a total development cost of 200 million pounds. The cost of the entire proposed portfolio is 700 million pounds.

Gatehouse will deliver the equity element of the venture and both parties are in negotiation with banks for financing to complete the initial 200 million pounds phase, they said. Once financing is secured, construction is expected to take place over 24 months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.