Gatehouse Bank, Sigma Capital JV to build 6,600 UK rental homes

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Residential developer Sigma Capital has formed a 700 million pound ($1.14 billion) joint venture with London-based, Shariah compliant Gatehouse Bank to build up to 6,600 private rental homes in Britain.

The companies said on Thursday the joint venture would initially build 2,000 new homes in north-west England, with a total development cost of 200 million pounds. The cost of the entire proposed portfolio is 700 million pounds.

Gatehouse will deliver the equity element of the venture and both parties are in negotiation with banks for financing to complete the initial 200 million pounds phase, they said. Once financing is secured, construction is expected to take place over 24 months.