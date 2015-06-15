MOVES-Gatehouse promotes Will Innes as vice president

June 15 (Reuters) - London-based investment bank Gatehouse Bank Plc said on Monday it promoted Will Innes as vice president within its real estate investment team.

He will work with Will Lowndes, vice president of real estate investment, and will be responsible for sourcing and originating real estate transactions across UK and continental Europe, Gatehouse said.

Innes, who joined Gatehouse in January 2014, previously worked at Waypoint Capital where he was responsible for developing international private equity real estate platform. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)