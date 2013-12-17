FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation names new CEO
December 17, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Tuesday its new Chief Executive would be Susan Desmond-Hellmann, currently the chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco, who will take up the post from May 1.

The world’s largest private philanthropy organization, with a $40 billion endowment, has been looking for a new CEO since September, when Jeff Raikes announced his retirement.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corp, and his wife Melinda are co-chairs of the foundation, as is Gates’ father.

