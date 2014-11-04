FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kenya's Pan-Africa Insurance in talks to buy stake in Gateway
#Corrections News
November 4, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Kenya's Pan-Africa Insurance in talks to buy stake in Gateway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of the name to Pan-Africa Insurance)

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Pan-Africa Insurance Holdings said on Tuesday it had entered an agreement that may lead to the purchase of a controlling stake in Gateway Insurance.

Pan-Africa is ranked among the top three of Kenyan life insurers. The east African nation’s life insurance business has been growing at 20 percent per year, industry executives say, attracting new entrants like Prudential Plc. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and William Hardy)

