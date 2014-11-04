UPDATE 1-Kenya's Pan-Africa Insurance says seeking stake in Gateway, shares up

(Adds shares, analyst)

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Pan-Africa Insurance Holdings said on Tuesday it plans to acquire a controlling stake in unlisted Gateway Insurance, boosting its presence in the fast growing market and sending its shares up 12 percent.

Pan-Africa, controlled by South African insurer Sanlam , is ranked among the top three of Kenyan life insurers, while Gateway is mostly focused on general insurance.

The east African nation’s life insurance business has been growing at 20 percent per year, industry executives say, attracting new entrants like UK’s Prudential Plc.

Annual life insurance premiums amount to just one per cent of Kenya’s economic output of $53 billion, while only about four per cent of the population estimated at 40 million have life cover. Some have group cover offered by employers.

The proposed deal by Pan-Africa, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, follows the acquisition of Real Insurance by local insurance and asset management firm British-American Investments earlier this year.

An analyst said Kenya’s insurance sector was attractive as it has some of the lowest insurance penetration rates in the world at under five percent of the population.

“It is a red hot sector and clearly there are a lot of acquisition activities. Most of the global insurance companies are looking to enter the market,” said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.

By 1030 GMT, Pan-Africa’s shares had risen 12 percent to trade at 130 shillings each, after the company disclosed its proposed acquisition. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)