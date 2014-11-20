Gatwick Airport records busiest six months on record

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second busiest airport which is competing to be chosen as the site for a new runway, reported the six months ended Sept. 30 were its busiest on record, with passenger numbers in the period up 8 percent.

Gatwick on Thursday said a total of 22.5 million passengers used it in the first six months of its financial year, helping boost core earnings by 12.7 percent to 221.6 million pounds ($347 million).

Gatwick, south of London, has been short listed by a government commission as a possible location for a new runway in the densely populated London area, along with two options at the country’s busiest airport Heathrow.

The commission is due to make a recommendation on where to build the new runway next summer.

Gatwick is run by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which owns a 42 percent controlling stake in the airport. Other shareholders are the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Pension Service of Korea, California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Future Fund of Australia.