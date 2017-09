LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Gatwick Funding Ltd : * - traffic of 34.2 million passengers reflects 1.2% growth * - turnover is up 4.2% to £538.9M * - EBITDA up 2.5% to £227.1M, although a loss in the financial year

of £29.1M was reported * - investment of £226.7M in the year to transform the airport was

in line with expectations