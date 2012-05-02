FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan trading firms likely buyers for Gavilon-sources
May 2, 2012

Japan trading firms likely buyers for Gavilon-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading companies led by Marubeni Corp have emerged as the leading candidates to buy Gavilon, as the U.S. grain and energy trader seeks final bids this week, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Marubeni, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp -- three of Japan’s top trading companies -- have all been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as they consider some $5 billion valuation sought by the company’s owners expensive, the sources said.

A purchase of Gavilon by Japan Inc would extend a string of recent overseas acquisitions that has marked the emergence of Japan’s trading houses as controlling investors in high-profile raw materials projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied natural gas.

Representatives of the three Japanese trading companies all declined to comment. Gavilon had no immediate comment while its financial adviser, Morgan Stanley, declined to comment.

