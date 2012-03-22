UPDATE 2-Grain trader Gavilon attracts Asian takeover interest

* Mitsui, Marubeni, Noble among Gavilon suitors -sources

* Glencore’s interest in Gavilon cools after Viterra buy -sources

* Gavilon hopes for over $5 bln, around 8x 2012 EBITDA -sources

By Michael Erman, Soyoung Kim and Victoria Howley

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Several Asian trading firms, including Mitsui & Co, Marubeni Corp and Noble Group, are in the running for U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued at about $5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A deal for the commodities trader, which began exploring a sale in January, would give the Asian companies a sizable presence in key U.S. agriculture markets, including the third largest U.S. grains marketing network behind Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill.

Gavilon also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer market, an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of crude oil storage, plus a large oil, grains and ethanol trading desk.

All three Asian companies declined to comment.

For Singapore-based Noble, an acquisition would expand the footprint of its grains and oilseeds operations, which currently focus on South America, Europe and Asia.

But a bid by Noble would need to be backed by heavy financing that could undermine its rating, analysts said.

“The $5 billion number does seem rather aggressive relative to Noble’s market capitalisation,” said Lee Wen Ching, analyst, CIMB Research Pte Ltd.

“Although Noble does have unutilised credit and banking facilities, and has the ability to raise funds, I am not sure if they will have such an aggressive appetite for a huge acquisition like this,” he added.

Noble, which has a market value of $7.1 billion, has a “BBB” long-term corporate credit rating with a negative outlook from Standard & Poor‘s.

The ratings agency has highlighted an aggressive acquisition strategy among the factors that could lead to a lower rating.

Japan is the world’s biggest importer of corn, used chiefly in animal feed, and its trading firms have been aggressively turning overseas as an aging population caps demand at home for agricultural products.

Marubeni, with annual grain trading volume of 20 million tonnes, is pursuing global grain sales operations and has partnered with China’s Shandong Liuhe Group, its largest farming corporation, in livestock and feed operations, the firm says on its website.

Mitsui, which has pledged to strengthen grain as one of its core businesses, already owns United Grain Corp, an exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat based in the United States, and large swathes of cropland in Brazil.

Gavilon, which is owned by hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson and investors such as billionaire George Soros, was created just four years ago during the purchase of the former commodity trading and merchandising operations of ConAgra Foods Inc.

The company suffered alongside many of its peers last year as volatile grain markets sapped trading profits, although it fared better than some.

The company began exploring a sale and other fund-raising options in January, and first round bids were due earlier in March, sources said.

Swiss trader Glencore and U.S. based Bunge Ltd have previously been linked to a purchase but a source said Glencore’s interest has cooled since it agreed to buy Viterra Inc, Canada’s largest grain handler, in a $6.2 billion deal on Tuesday.

Several industry sources said Gavilon’s two larger U.S. rivals -- Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill -- are also unlikely buyers because they would encounter antitrust problems if they were to bid for all of the company.

Glencore and Gavilon declined to comment.

Gavilon is expected to bring in around $650 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2012, the sources said.

The company is hoping to reach a multiple of 8 times EBITDA in a sale, they said, which would translate to a value of more than $5 billion.

It has 2,000 employees and had $15.6 billion of revenue in the fiscal year ended September 2011, according to Moody‘s.