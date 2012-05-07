FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Marubeni says interested in Gavilon
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Marubeni says interested in Gavilon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is interested in buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, but no progress has been made in talks, President Teruo Asada said on Monday.

“We know that (Gavilon) is up for sale. We are interested, as it is a grains trader that is strong in the United States,” Asada told reporters.

Asada’s remarks were made shortly after rival Mitsui & Co’s chief financial officer said that Mitsui is not considering buying Gavilon.

Several people familiar with the matter said last week that trading firms Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui have been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon. .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.