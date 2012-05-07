Japan's Marubeni says interested in Gavilon

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is interested in buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, but no progress has been made in talks, President Teruo Asada said on Monday.

“We know that (Gavilon) is up for sale. We are interested, as it is a grains trader that is strong in the United States,” Asada told reporters.

Asada’s remarks were made shortly after rival Mitsui & Co’s chief financial officer said that Mitsui is not considering buying Gavilon.

Several people familiar with the matter said last week that trading firms Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui have been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon. .