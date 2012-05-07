FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Mitsui not considering buying Gavilon -CFO
May 7, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Mitsui not considering buying Gavilon -CFO

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co is not considering buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon at all, Chief Financial Officer Joji Okada said on Monday.

Several people familiar with the matter said last week that

trading firms Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co have been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as they consider the valuation of over $5 billion by the company’s owners expensive. .

Okada made the remarks at a news conference about the company’s annual results.

